Hidden Cell Phone Contract Perks You Should Be Taking Advantage Of

Score an employee discount

Does the company you work for offer a special Verizon discount for its employees? It's entirely possible you have no idea, but you can easily find out if you're eligible right here.

Push for a Loyalty Plan

Like its competitors, Verizon's been known to pull out all the stops for customers who might walk away after their contract's up. If you're at the end of your current contract and have been a customer for years, you owe it to yourself to call them up to see what they're willing to do to keep you around. If you're lucky you might end up on the storied Loyalty Plan.