Why I'm Ready for a Flip Phone Again

There's nothing new or novel about the desire to break free from the anxiety of feeling so connected all the time: I just checked and there are 663,000 Google search results for "smartphone detox." But the backlash against constant connectivity is more vocalized than ever before. Last month, France ushered into law a "right to disconnect" which empowers citizens to straight-up ignore any work-related emails at night or over the weekend, in an effort to protect the country's workers from feeling burned out.

Even in the States, smartphone sales are slowing for the first time since 2008, and Apple Watch sales continue to be dismally disappointing. Maybe people are slowly backing away from being so intimately connected with their devices all day, every day. Interestingly, Americans bought nearly 24 million "dumb" phones last year, which is up nearly 2 million from just two years ago. Even Rihanna's famed flip-phone use -- arguably a fashion statement more than anything else -- may prophesy our collective readiness to slow down a bit.