20 Hacks to Be Better at Slack

Send GIFs on demand

A GIF is worth a thousand words; make them part of your Slack vocabulary by integrating Giphy. Doing so will send your team members a GIF whenever you type "/giphy" followed by a tag. For example, type "/giphy cat" and Slack randomly pulls a GIF from the Giphy library tagged with "cat." Of course, this opens up the possibility for some very NSFW GIF action. You can filter them by MPAA-style ratings, or take your chances on the unrated batch.



... and collapse all GIFs at once

As wildly entertaining as all those GIFs can be, it can all-too-soon become very, very distracting. So if a flurry of GIFs is blowing up in your Slack window, type "/collapse" in the message field and they'll all disappear at once.

