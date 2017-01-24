This Giant Air Purifier From a Dutch Designer Could Create a Smog-Free Future

After raising a little over $125,000 on Kickstarter, Roosegaard launched a successful pilot program in Rotterdam. He then built off that success and persuaded the Chinese government to allow him to bring the tower to Beijing, where it's currently set up in a small park in one of the city's art and design districts.

Obviously, putting a single air-purifying tower up against the ever-expanding clouds of smog in a city the size of Beijing is Sisyphean. Fighting smog in a real way there or anywhere else will require installing these things on such a grand scale that there would need to be one on the corner of practically every city block. However, this is just the opening act in Roosegaard's grand plan. He's hoping to eventually bring the tower on tour around the world, in an effort to inspire green tech companies, NGOs, and cities alike to work together to raise the money and infrastructure necessary to go big. Up until then, Roosegaard and his team are raising money for the project by selling rings and cufflinks made from the compressed smog particles collected by the tower.