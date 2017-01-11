Here's What Those Snapchat Numbers Really Mean

So what does this number even mean?

According to Snapchat, your score is calculated by "a special equation combining the number of Snaps you've sent and received, Stories you've posted, and other factors." Of course, Snapchat doesn't reveal exactly what those "other factors" are, so we're left guessing. Is it how many people have viewed your Stories? How many people's Stories you've viewed? How many times you've uttered the words "Worcestershire sauce" in the past year? There's no telling.

How can I increase my Snap score?

The simplest way to understand the Snap score, given how much we don't actually know about it, is as a conglomeration of all your various interactions while using the app (except chats). Therefore, the more you use it, the higher your number will be. It sounds simple, because it IS simple!