10 Hidden Snapchat Features You Didn't Know About

Get a fancy dateline

You already know how to get all sorts of filters, and write as many lines of text as you damn well please. Now, behold your hidden dateline options. Pull up the clock filter and tap it to see the different styles. Yeah, that's fancy.



Stop Snapchat from eating all your data

Snapchat is notorious for guzzling data, and if you aren't careful you'll get CRUSHED with overage charges. No bueno. Two key methods here: activate travel mode, and build your Stories in airplane mode when you don't have Wi-Fi. Go here to get the full skinny on how to do this and bask in your monetary savings.