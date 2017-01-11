This Trick Lets You Write Unlimited Text on Snapchat

Snap Talk is a safe space for Snapchat enthusiasts young and old. Not, like, super old, though. Don't be weird. Follow along here, and follow "THRILLIST" on Snapchat, wouldja?
Problem: Snapchat constrains your literary genius to a single line of text. That's not nearly enough space. You have lots to say, dammit!
Solution: This nifty little Snapchat finagle lets you write as much text as you can possibly fit onto a Snap. It's game changing.
P.S. This is an iPhone-specific Snapchat hack. It might work on your non-iOS device, but no promises.
Step 1
Open a new sheet in a word-processing app like Apple Notes, and hit the return key a bunch of times. Select-All the blank space you've created, and hit Copy.
Step 2
Open Snapchat. Take a snap, tap the text button, then hold down until you see the Paste option pop up. Note: this step must be done in Snapchat's default text setting (the one that puts a single translucent bar across the screen).
Step 3
If you did it right, you will now see a larger-than-normal translucent black band across your screen. Nice! Tap the top of that band to locate your cursor, then type whatever you want up top.
Step 4
When you run out of typing room on your first line, tap the black band again to relocate your cursor on a different line. Write the text you'd like to appear on that line, and so on.
Step 5
You can adjust the space between your lines by deleting carriage returns between them. Watch out: you can't hit return in Snapchat, so if you delete a line and want to add it back in, you'll have to start over.
Step 6
Once your text is all set, you can tap the text button again to make the copy large (tap once for left-aligned, twice for centered). Pinch and expand just like you normally would, but remember -- if you want to add more copy, you'll have to toggle the text back to the black-band setting.
