This Trick Lets You Write Unlimited Text on Snapchat

Problem: Snapchat constrains your literary genius to a single line of text. That's not nearly enough space. You have lots to say, dammit!

Solution: This nifty little Snapchat finagle lets you write as much text as you can possibly fit onto a Snap. It's game changing.

P.S. This is an iPhone-specific Snapchat hack. It might work on your non-iOS device, but no promises.