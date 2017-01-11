Snap Talk
Tech

This Trick Lets You Write Unlimited Text on Snapchat

By Published On 02/02/2016 By Published On 02/02/2016
DAVE INFANTE/THRILLIST
More From Snap Talk

related

Everything You Can Do With Snapchat's Huge New Update

related

Here's What Those Snapchat Numbers Really Mean

related

Why Snapchat Is Still Better Than Instagram Stories (For Now)

related

There's a Pretty Crazy Snapchat Conspiracy Theory Going Around

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Snap Talk is a safe space for Snapchat enthusiasts young and old. Not, like, super old, though. Don't be weird. Follow along here, and follow "THRILLIST" on Snapchat, wouldja?

Problem: Snapchat constrains your literary genius to a single line of text. That's not nearly enough space. You have lots to say, dammit!
Solution: This nifty little Snapchat finagle lets you write as much text as you can possibly fit onto a Snap. It's game changing. 

P.S. This is an iPhone-specific Snapchat hack. It might work on your non-iOS device, but no promises.

DAVE INFANTE/THRILLIST

Step 1

Open a new sheet in a word-processing app like Apple Notes, and hit the return key a bunch of times. Select-All the blank space you've created, and hit Copy.

DAVE INFANTE/THRILLIST

Step 2

Open Snapchat. Take a snap, tap the text button, then hold down until you see the Paste option pop up. Note: this step must be done in Snapchat's default text setting (the one that puts a single translucent bar across the screen).

DAVE INFANTE/THRILLIST

Step 3

If you did it right, you will now see a larger-than-normal translucent black band across your screen. Nice! Tap the top of that band to locate your cursor, then type whatever you want up top.

DAVE INFANTE/THRILLIST

Step 4

When you run out of typing room on your first line, tap the black band again to relocate your cursor on a different line. Write the text you'd like to appear on that line, and so on.

DAVE INFANTE/THRILLIST

Step 5

You can adjust the space between your lines by deleting carriage returns between them. Watch out: you can't hit return in Snapchat, so if you delete a line and want to add it back in, you'll have to start over.

DAVE INFANTE/THRILLIST

Step 6

Once your text is all set, you can tap the text button again to make the copy large (tap once for left-aligned, twice for centered). Pinch and expand just like you normally would, but remember -- if you want to add more copy, you'll have to toggle the text back to the black-band setting.

More From Snap Talk

related

Everything You Can Do With Snapchat's Huge New Update

related

Here's What Those Snapchat Numbers Really Mean

related

Why Snapchat Is Still Better Than Instagram Stories (For Now)

related

There's a Pretty Crazy Snapchat Conspiracy Theory Going Around
snapcode THRILLIST snapchat
JENNIFER BUI/THRILLIST

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dave Infante is Thrillist's senior Snapchat editor. Follow @dinfontay on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook, and of course, add DINFONTAY and THRILLIST on Snapchat!

Other Stuff You'll Like In Snap Talk

related

READ MORE
Teens Are Streaking on Snapchat (but It's Not What You Think)
Snap Talk

related

READ MORE
Here's What Those Snapchat Numbers Really Mean
Snap Talk

related

READ MORE
How to Use Multiple Snapchat Filters at Once
Snap Talk

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like