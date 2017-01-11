Spotify's Super-Useful Search Feature You've Never Heard Of

Another cool way you can find music is to see who else is signed to your favorite bands' record labels. For example, if you want to know who else is on Wilco and Björk's, search label:"nonesuch" and Spotify pulls up those artists.

If you can't settle on something specific to listen to but are in the mood for a certain genre, search genre:"Christian metal" or genre:"spy music," or practically any other genre you can imagine -- there are literally thousands to choose from.

Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist and pretty sure there's a good reason nobody has listened to those 4 million songs.