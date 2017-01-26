This Amazingly Simple 20-Cent Paper Device Could Save Millions of Lives

Many of us take access to modern medicine for granted. Getting sick sucks, but at least when we do, most of us can feasibly walk into a doctor's office stocked with state-of-the-art equipment to figure out what's wrong and hopefully start some sort of treatment. That's a luxury that simply doesn't exist for much of the developing world. Things like basic diagnostic tools can be prohibitively expensive for poorer clinics and way too clunky to easily bring into rural or remote regions.

That's why the medical community is so pumped about a new centrifuge a couple Stanford bioengineers just invented. It's hyper-portable, human-powered, and can detect some of the world's deadliest diseases, such as malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV -- potentially saving countless lives. And incredibly, it costs less than a quarter.