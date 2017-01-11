This Tiny Lightbulb Projects Netflix on Your Wall

At $560, this thing ain't cheap, but it's also capable of a lot more than just projecting your never-ending Netflix queue. It's got 8GB of built-in storage, enough to load up on a number of other apps or photos, and supports both AirPlay and Miracast, so you can freely broadcast content to it from a whole slew of apps via your laptop or phone.

For instance, you could screw it into the light socket above the kitchen counter to follow along with your favorite recipes, or set it up in your bedroom as a wall-sized alarm clock that wakes you every morning with the daily headlines and forecast. Even better, it doesn't necessarily need to be hooked up to external speakers, since there's one built in.