Study: You're a Bigger D-Bag When You Tweet from Your Phone

You know who you are. Ever whipped out your phone while stuck on your city's awful public transportation system to tell the authorities -- and everyone else -- how you really feel about being late to work? Or what about that time you publicly shamed a restaurant or airline while you were still seething with anger after a bad experience? Everyone knows social media is where you go to publicly vent, but the study also finds that the tweets you post from your phone are also more egocentric.

“Because everything has become more mobile, it’s reflecting more of what we’re doing in the moment,” the study's author, Dhiraj Murthy, told TIME. “Some of the thoughts we had before that we weren’t communicating are now coming through our mobile devices, and there’s a certain egocentric bias emerging from it.”