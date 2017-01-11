8 Surprisingly Useful Apps You Never Knew You Needed

Messenger

Why it's useful: The new bots can actually be super helpful

iOS: Free

Android: Free

People flipped when Facebook announced it was stripping out messages into their own independent app, but it had a good reason. The company's betting the future of Messenger on AI-powered "bots," which will essentially serve as highly specialized virtual assistants to answer any questions you might have, on command -- whether it's asking the Fandango bot where Ghostbusters is playing near you, or asking the Poncho bot what the the forecast is. Developers are hard at work creating tons of new bots which you can easily add and interact with right now. And while the platform's full potential is yet to be realized, you should get familiar with it now.