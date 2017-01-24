This New App Can Get You Free Drinks at the Bar

This puts the power squarely in customers' hands: If everyone wants buybacks to be a thing, everyone needs to earn them. Which isn't a bad situation -- everybody drinks, then everybody gets a free drink; the bar stays in business, and the patrons all feel special and save a little cash for a late-night slice.

One other note: Not every potential Swing application is financial. The bar could just send a message for everyone to wish someone a regular happy birthday, congratulations on their getting engaged, condolences on their getting engaged, etc. If you're the one receiving that treatment, you're hopefully among the few Americans still getting regular buybacks anyway.