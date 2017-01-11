Hackers Just Stole Data From 15 Million T-Mobile Users

Well, this isn't good: an announcement by T-Mobile's CEO on Thursday confirmed a major data breach which released a slew of personal information for 15 million of the company's customers and applicants. Yep, not good at all.

The hack, which took place from Sept 1, 2013 until Sept. 16, 2015, actually had nothing to do with T-Mobile's internal systems, instead targeting the servers of its credit partner: Experian. While Experian claims that none of its credit card or banking information was compromised, hackers were on the hunt for more than just your financial data -- namely, all the rest of your personal information, from names and social security numbers to birth dates and passport numbers.