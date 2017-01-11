11 Megastar Musicians Who Still Refuse to Stream Their Music

We all know that streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music pay out insultingly small royalties to musicians. But making your catalog available for on-demand streaming is all but a necessary evil these days if you want to stay relevant and rope in any new fans. Sure, big guns like Kanye are doing their damnedest to keep Jay Z’s beleaguered "fairer" streaming service Tidal afloat, but they’ve also discovered that doing so comes with unintended consequences, including rampant piracy.

So why is it that some big-name acts still refuse to cow-tow to Big Streaming? It's not like Taylor Swift is desperate for cash, so what’s the point, beyond fear or principle? We looked at a handful of the holdouts, from Prince to Bob Seger, to find out why they aren’t down to play by the new rules.