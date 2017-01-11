Shazam, but for fonts

Spector -- Priceless

All too often, one picks up a book and thinks, "What is this fabulous typeface?Value Serif? Apercu? How can I use this in my zine?" Well, friends, here to bridge the deeply philosophical gulf between print and digital is Spector, the Shazam for fonts. This handheld tool collects samples of typefaces and colors IRL, identifies what they are, then imports them over to InDesign, which is a computer program that hipsters, I mean designers, use. Sadly, Spector is just a prototype for now, from the mind of a former student at London's Royal College of Art. But it's just like your parents said: dream hard enough, all ye young typographers, and your dreams will make it so.