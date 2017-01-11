7 Sketchy Terms and Conditions You Didn't Read (but Probably Should)

No one takes the time to actually read the Terms and Conditions. No one. Hell, the one that pops up before you can get onto iTunes is longer than Macbeth (that isn't a joke). It's no wonder most of us blindly agree to whatever legalese flashes across our screens. We need our Facebook, and we need it now.

But unsurprisingly, there are some interesting little tidbits lurking in there, and you should probably know about them. With the help of the site Terms of Service; Didn't Read, we dug up some of the sketchiest terms that'll make you think twice next time you give that pop-up notification a cursory glance. Or don't. God, you're so lazy.