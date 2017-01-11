7 Sketchy Terms and Conditions You Didn't Read (but Probably Should)

No one takes the time to actually read the Terms and Conditions. No one. Hell, the one that pops up before you can get onto iTunes is longer than Macbeth (that isn't a joke). It's no wonder most of us blindly agree to whatever legalese flashes across our screens. We need our Facebook, and we need it now.
But unsurprisingly, there are some interesting little tidbits lurking in there, and you should probably know about them. With the help of the site Terms of Service; Didn't Read, we dug up some of the sketchiest terms that'll make you think twice next time you give that pop-up notification a cursory glance. Or don't. God, you're so lazy.
They have the rights to all your content
I.e., literally everything you've ever tweeted. Whether you use Twitter as a newsfeed or to share the boring minutiae of your life in 140 characters all the live-long day, Twitter's terms of service clearly states they retain the rights to everything, even if you close or deactivate your account.
iTunes
You don't actually own any of the music you buy
As one of the wordiest user agreements out there, you better believe iTunes' Terms and Conditions is flush with sketchy stuff. One that particularly stands out is the fact that, despite how much money you've dropped on Taylor Swift and Rihanna remixes, you're paying for the right to watch or listen to that media... but you don't actually own any of it.
You can't use anything in the iTunes store to make biological weapons
So, you can't use apps to break the law. More specifically, you may not use them in the "development, design, manufacture, or production of nuclear, missile, or chemical or biological weapons." OK, sure!
They can do whatever they want with your photos and information
Certainly the biggest boogeyman of the bunch, Facebook has quite a few eyebrow-raising details hidden in the fine print. For one, you give them license to use all your photos in any capacity they want (in an advertisement, for instance). They retain that license even if you delete your account, unless that "content" has been deleted by everyone else. Facebook also reserves the right to use your data, whether it's to improve their services or to conduct controversial psychological studies. Also...
Convicted sex offenders cannot have a Facebook account
... which is fine, really.
They're free to use or modify anything you post
In order to post that very unique sunset pic with a Valencia filter, you must agree to grant Instagram a royalty-free, worldwide license to use or modify your photos/videos/audio any way they'd like. You also waive your right to participate in any sort of class action lawsuit against the company.
Netflix
They reserve the right to disclose your information
There's a cost to all that sweet, sweet binge-watching besides bedsores and losing friends: privacy. Turns out that Netflix has the right to disclose all of your personal info to third parties (i.e., law enforcement or the government) should they deem it necessary.
And they don't guarantee your security
Netflix will not be held liable if it gets hacked and your personal info is stolen. Also, you must agree that you will not sue them in court, or enter into a class action suit against them. Man, can't anybody trust anybody anymore?
You can't lie
Show me someone who actually wants to use LinkedIn, and I will show you a liar. Or, OK, maybe a professional recruiter. Hidden in the LinkedIn agreement are a few puzzlers, like you're not allowed to lie or "misrepresent your current or previous positions or qualifications." Which begs the question, are you really a Photoshop ninja?
You cannot "invite people you do not know to join your network"
Isn't that the goal of professional networking? Oh LinkedIn, you crazy.
Spotify
They have access to basically everything stored on your phone
In the latest update to their agreement, the streaming service dropped in this juicy disclaimer, which caused quite a few ears to perk up: "We may collect information stored on your mobile device, such as contacts, photos, or media files." Why on Earth would Spotify need access to your contacts or photos? It turns out it's in preparation for some fancy new features they're rolling out down the line. They insist your info isn't being exploited -- but reports of credit cards being charged without authorization are on the rise. Arm yourself with knowledge, people.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Joe McGaulely is a senior editor for Thrillist Media Group and hadn't considered breaking the law until iTunes said he couldn't.