Ghostbot Texts Your Bad Dates Back So You Don't Have To

The modern-day dating scene is a hellscape of endless swipes, misleading profiles, and unrealistic expectations. It's also a lot of work, especially when you're trying to gently end the unwanted advances of a fleeting fling. Those "I'm just not that into you" texts are painfully awkward, but ghosting is just mean, right? Good news, you cowards: a team of intrepid developers just launched Ghostbot, a chatbot that will text back and forth with your failed suitors for you until they get the hint.

Ghostbot is the latest project from Burner, an app that creates temporary numbers that you can give to your Tinder matches, Airbnb guests, and any other randos you don't want to give your actual number to. Once you activate Ghostbot for a specific contact, it will respond to their texts with (mostly) graceful excuses as to why you can't hang out or aren't interested.