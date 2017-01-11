15 Underrated Emojis You Aren't Using (but Should Be)

It's 2016, and if you're not using emojis to express your every dream and desire, you maybe shouldn't be allowed to own a phone. It's incredible how quickly our little pictorial friends went from a mere expressive digestif to the proverbial roast turkey in the middle of the table. There are some real gold standards out there: the 100-Points emoji, those Praise Hands, and the Eggplant -- y'know, for penises!

Then there are the other emojis... the forgotten emojis that play second fiddle to the smiley faces and transient red hearts of the world. And it's a damn shame too, because with so many legitimately useful meanings and real-world applications, they're entirely underrated. These are the emojis of our lives. Use them! Express yourself! Take your text conversations to heights heretofore unheard of.