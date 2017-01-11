Imagine the Internet without Amazon. It would be a Mad Max-style wasteland -- and not the new one either, the old one with Mel Gibson. Amazon provides us with the true essentials: cheap books, inflatable sex sheep, shady South Asian opiates, Nazi paraphernalia, and egregiously large drums of lube. It's a place where a fun-loving young sprout can order a crossbow and get it the very next day with the click of a button. It's a place where you can really get the bang for your buck.

So, let's celebrate the unfiltered freedom of this cherished e-commerce site: here are the worst things you can buy on Amazon. (Someone should really buy that drum of lube, by the way.)