How to See What’s Killing Your iPhone Battery

If you're regularly on the Facebook app, you'll notice it's near the top of the list. That's because it's loaded with so many bells and whistles, Facebook even publicly addressed the problem and issued a fix that cuts down on how much it kills your battery.

Other common offenders? Snapchat, Google Maps, and Instagram -- any apps that access your phone's most taxing features, like the camera and GPS -- as well as streaming content players like YouTube and Spotify.

Of course, if you can't be bothered to save battery until you're down to a panic-inducing 10%, Apple's got you covered with the newly introduced Low Power Mode (Settings > Battery > Low Power Mode), which temporarily disables a whole slew of energy-demanding features like mail fetch, automatic downloads, and even some visual effects until you can plug in again.