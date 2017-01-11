Snap Talk
Tech

The Most Entertaining People to Follow on Snapchat

By Published On 03/30/2016 By Published On 03/30/2016
snapchatters to follow
COLE SALADINO/THRILLIST
More From Snap Talk

related

Everything You Can Do With Snapchat's Huge New Update

related

Here's What Those Snapchat Numbers Really Mean

related

Why Snapchat Is Still Better Than Instagram Stories (For Now)

related

There's a Pretty Crazy Snapchat Conspiracy Theory Going Around

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Chipotle Blames Guacamole and TV Ads for Its Latest Problems

related

This Map Shows San Francisco Is Covered in Human Poop

related

If You Want to Date Idris Elba, Here's Your Best Shot, Tiger

Hey! You! Add Thrillist on Snapchat! Our handle is THRILLIST. (Duh.) Happy snapping!

As much as we love Snapchat, it doesn't exactly make it easy to find new people to follow -- especially if you're looking for homegrown talent and wacky creatives instead of already-famous celebrities. In fact, it's pretty damn hard. To keep your feed 100-emoji, we've put together this handy list of the best non-celeb Snapchatters putting out hilarious stories, impressive illustrations, and behind-the-scenes content that you're gonna want to get in on. (We'll be updating this list periodically, so if you follow a Snapper who belongs on it, let us know in the comments or on Twitter!)

Related

related

The Celebrities You Absolutely Must Follow on Snapchat

related

Stop Snapchat From Eating Your Entire Data Plan

related

Mastering Snapchat Is Actually Easy, Here’s How
More From Snap Talk

related

Everything You Can Do With Snapchat's Huge New Update

related

Here's What Those Snapchat Numbers Really Mean

related

Why Snapchat Is Still Better Than Instagram Stories (For Now)

related

There's a Pretty Crazy Snapchat Conspiracy Theory Going Around

related

The Celebrities You Absolutely Must Follow on Snapchat
Georgio.Copter snapchat
GEORGIO BASSILL/COLE SALADINO (EDITED)

georgio.copter

Real name: Georgio Bassil
Expertise: Drawing detailed, Monsters Inc.-esque creatures, then "animating" them
Biggest on: Snapchat  
 

adventurouskate

Real name: Kate McCulley
Expertise: World travel, convincing you it's a great idea to quit your job and become a traveling blogger
Biggest on: Facebook
 

dannyberk

Real name: Danny Berk
Expertise: Making you feel sort of like a semi-professional surfer by bringing you into his life as a semi-professional surfer. So like, travel and stuff.
Biggest on: Snapchat

ImNickRobertson on Snapchat
NICK ROBERTSON/COLE SALADINO (EDITED)

imnickrobertson

Real name: Nick Robertson
Expertise: Lots of high-energy slapstick comedy, fun audience involvement (like the time he acted out a bunch of movie scenes suggested by his fans)
Biggest on: Snapchat
 

salliasnap

Real name: Sallia Goldstein
Expertise: Science-minded, painting-style illustrations from a funny engineer by trade
Biggest on: Snapchat
 

cailinoneil

Real name: Cailin O'Neil
Expertise: Quirky, sincere, and very Canadian storytelling sprawled out across continents
Biggest on: Snapchat

Chris Monachino Snapchat
CHRIS MONACHINO/COLE SALADINO (EDITED)

chrismonachino

Real name: Chris Monachino
Expertise: Informal, well-produced narratives with a nod towards making your life easier and possibly even healthier (he's a CrossFit trainer by day)
Biggest on: Snapchat
 

operamericano

Real name: [Unknown]
Expertise: Interactive stories such as "What's That Tune Tuesdays" (in which she sings part of a song for her audience to guess), strong drawing skills
Biggest on: Snapchat
 

backpackerbrock

Real name: Brock Groombridge
Expertise: Daily Snap Stories with lots of snaps from exotic locales around the world and an oddball sense of humor
Biggest on: Snapchat

MPLATCO ON SNAPCHAT
MPLATCO | JENNIFER BUI/THRILLIST

mplatco

Real name: Mike Platco
Expertise: Crazy-detailed illustrations, amazing stories (sometimes featuring his dogs), reenacting Home Alone for a three-day Snapchat holiday special
Biggest on: Snapchat
 

brandenharvey

Real name: Branden Harvey
Expertise: Badass photography, travel (both in the US and abroad), overwhelming positivity, having fantastic hair
Biggest on: Instagram
 

wtfrankie

Real name: Frankie Greek
Expertise: Passionate commentary about social media and Internet culture, narrative storytelling, keeping it 100
Biggest on: Snapchat

related

How to Make Snapchat Stories That Don't Suck

related

Stop Snapchat From Eating Your Entire Data Plan
sayhop on Snapchat
JENNIFER BUI/THRILLIST

sayhop

Real name: Sara Hopkins
Expertise: Sketches, one-off jokes, taking you behind the scenes with an #influencer
Biggest on: Vine
 

emgarber

Real name: Evan Garber
Expertise: Insanely intricate illustrations, narrative storytelling, being a goofball
Biggest on: Snapchat
 

shonduras

Real name: Shaun McBride
Expertise: Illustration, creative narratives, snapping while he snowboards
Biggest on: Snapchat

cakes1todough1
CAKES1TODOUGH1 | JENNIFER BUI/THRILLIST

cakes1todough1

Real name: Audrey Spencer
Expertise: Illustrations of the SnapCats -- i.e., her cats in hilariously detailed scenes
Biggest on: Snapchat
 

cyreneq

Real name: Cyrene Quiamco
Expertise: Vibrant illustrations, narrative storytelling from the life of a Snapchat influencer
Biggest on: Snapchat
 

geeohsnap

Real name: [Anonymous Norwegian]
Expertise: Illustrations, dry humor, generally bringing "the smiles"
Biggest on: Snapchat

YesJulz on Snapchat
YESJULZ | JENNIFER BUI/THRILLIST

yesjulz

Real name: Julieanna Goddard 
Expertise: Outrageous partying-throwing, intimate behind-the-scenes access, brutal honesty
Biggest on: Instagram and SoundCloud
 

kymnonstop

Real name: Kym Perfetto
Expertise: Motivational fitness snaps, SoulCycle instruction
Biggest on: YouTube
 

tristantales

Real name: Tristan de Burgh
Expertise: Narrative storytelling, "choose-your-own-adventure"-style stories, actually watchable #branded content
Biggest on: Snapchat

markowitzH on Snapchat
MARKOWTIZH | JENNIFER BUI/THRILLIST

markowitzh

Real name: Harris Markowitz
Expertise: Narrative storytelling, stop-motion innovation, looking like a weird Ben Stiller/Bradley Cooper mash-up
Biggest on: Snapchat
 

miologie

Real name: Christine Mi
Expertise: Illustration, especially of herself in classic paintings and scenes
Biggest on: Snapchat
 

illuminaughty

Real name: Stephen Perini
Expertise: Hilarious character play with the lenses
Biggest on: Snapchat

related

Mastering Snapchat Is Actually Easy, Here’s How
snapcode THRILLIST snapchat
JENNIFER BUI/THRILLIST

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dave Infante is Thrillist's senior Snapchat editor. Follow @dinfontay on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook, and of course, follow DINFONTAY and THRILLIST on Snapchat.

Other Stuff You'll Like In Snap Talk

related

READ MORE
The Celebrities You Absolutely Must Follow on Snapchat
Snap Talk

related

READ MORE
10 Hidden Snapchat Features You Didn't Know About
Snap Talk

related

READ MORE
Everything You Can Do With Snapchat's Huge New Update
Snap Talk

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like