The Best Websites For Wasting Time When This Should Be A Summer Friday



Editorial Assistant’s Note: Hey. I wasn’t supposed to write this, but my boss decided to blow off work and take a Summer Friday… in Bermuda. “Summer Fridays can be more than just a long lunch -- I’m going to an island,” is what she told me right before she hopped a cab to the Delta Terminal, leaving me here to write a piece about, of all things, Summer Fridays. Is that ironic? I don’t know, I’m just an Editorial Assistant. Anyway, I hope you enjoy this story as much as she’s enjoying herself.

At a certain point in the week, most people start to give up on being productive. This usually occurs sometime on a beautiful Friday during the summer, when (just a suggestion) you should really have a half day. But don’t feel too bad about taking a break to browse the internet -- breaks make for more effective workers after all. With that in mind, here are our top websites for killing some time on what SHOULD be a Summer Friday: