Should You Buy the New Apple TV? Hell Yes.

When Apple TV first debuted back in 2007, it was the only device that could stream online content to your TV. That doesn't mean that it caught on immediately, like the iPod or iPhone. In fact, at the time, Steve Jobs oddly described it as less of a priority and more of a hobby at the company.

But the rise of Netflix, Hulu, HBO Go, and the whole cord-cutting movement at large helped boost Apple TV sales and spawned an entire market of impressive competitors from Amazon, Google, and Roku. And, in typical Apple fashion, they just blew their rivals out of the water with the brand-new Apple TV that shipped last week. Here's why you should consider trading out your Chromecast, Fire TV, or Roku 3. Happy binging!