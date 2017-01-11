The Difference Between Your Computer Now and Just Five Years Ago

Storage size/capability

One of the most drastic changes that has affected your computer in the past half decade is the size and price of additional storage. A hard drive purchased five years ago is probably replete with vents, requires an electrical socket as well as a USB connection to the computer, and if it’s 500GB or more, is probably the size of a small cinderblock. But with the advent of smaller and smaller externals (thanks, Mr. Moore!) a full terabyte can be about the size on an iPod -- remember those?

The phone that plugs into your computer

When you plugged your phone into the computer in 2011, it was probably to make sure your latest Words With Friends Score would live on for posterity. Maybe upload a few tiny pictures worthy only of social media. With the newest generation of smartphones, however, HD is an understatement and the gaming possibilities are enormous. Pokemon Go!, for example, would run on a 2011 smartphone about as well as Words With Friends would work on a flip-phone. And when you plug that phone into your 2016 laptop, the pair work much better together than they would have half a decade ago. Faster uploads for videos and endless torrents of selfies, cleaner and more consistent connections, and a generally better aesthetic have become the norm, but the most important thing smartphones have given computers in the past five years is the touchscreen. As screens get bigger and bigger, tech that began on smartphones has made its way into our computers in ways that would have been unthinkable in 2011.