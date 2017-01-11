16 Internet Firsts, From Instagram Posts to Drug Deals

The first Internet transaction

1973

Decades before eBay, Amazon, or the Silk Road would launch, a group of Stanford students using ARPANET (the precursor to the Internet that we know now) facilitated the sale of an undetermined amount of weed to some other students across the country at MIT.



The first webcam

1993

The first foray into the technology what would eventually allow you to chat with random and occasionally clothed strangers around the world happened in a computer lab at the University of Cambridge. The camera was set up in front of the office's communal coffee pot so that people in other parts of the building could check whether the carafe was empty or full before making a potentially pointless trip for a fresh cup. Oh, how far we've come.

