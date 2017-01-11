Things Apple Maps Does Better Than Google Maps

Know which subway car to get on and which exit to use

Apple and Google each offer much the same in terms of general navigation. But Apple has the upper hand when it comes to transit directions, a brand new addition with iOS 9. Although its city selection is currently limited to the big 'uns, its capabilities make life much, much easier for those of us who ride the subway on the regular.

Beyond giving you up-to-the-minute delay intel and a variety of route options, Apple also provides detailed info about which train car to get on to make the fastest connection, and even guides you to the exit nearest your destination so you don't end up walking a couple blocks the wrong way underground.