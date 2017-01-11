8 New Things Siri Can Do for You on iOS 9

Give you reminders when you're in a specific place

You can ask Siri to remind you about specific to-do lists, emails, or web pages at a particular time, or when you're in a certain location. So, for example, she'll display your latest grocery list once you step inside the grocery store, or pull up a particular email when you get home. All you need to do is ask her when or where to remind you, while you’re looking at it in apps like Safari, Mail, or Notes.



Do quick calculations and conversions

No need to scramble to open the calculator app or Google how many euros $20 will get you. Instead, you can ask Siri, the prettiest disembodied mathematician in the world.