9 Things the Galaxy S7 Does Better Than the iPhone 6s

What’s the greatest smartphone of them all? Answer: not the iPhone. At least that’s what Consumer Reports is saying after crowning the Samsung Galaxy S7 the top-rated phone on the market. The iPhone 6s didn't even make No. 2: that went to the S7's slightly larger sibling, the S7 Edge.

To add insult to injury for Tim Cook & Co., it looks like the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge are selling like hotcakes, and they've only been out for a month. Consumer Reports calls out key features like the water-resistant design and a battery life that's more than double that of the 6s' -- but let's see what else makes the Galaxy S7 arguably the "next best thing" since, well, every other iPhone. We love a good underdog story, don't you?