21 Things We Don’t Miss From the Pre-Smartphone Era

4. Missing the tickets to the concert that would have changed your life.

It was 2005. You were three seconds late getting to your computer and tickets to the GREATEST EMO BAND OF ALL TIME sold out. You were the only person in your group who didn’t get to bask in the glory of the lead singer's muttonchops up close.

5. Calling overseas.

Flashback to when the calling card had four minutes on it and you talked fast enough to move to Stars Hollow and fit in right away. Today, you can just use any number of apps -- and all while being thankful that calling cards are a thing of the past.

6. Admiring your flip-phone selfies like one would regard a work of pointillism.

Unless you think a thumbnail so grainy you could spread avocado on it and eat it for breakfast is your idea of a successful phone photo then by all means, disagree.