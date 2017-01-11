9 Things You Didn't Know About SpaceX

1. Elon Musk taught himself rocket science

As if the South African-born billionaire running several enormously successful companies didn’t already make us feel like complete slackers, here’s another little detail: he basically taught himself rocket science. According to SpaceX’s former VP of business development Jim Cantrell, Musk cooked up many of the company’s most groundbreaking ideas just by reading a couple textbooks.



2. SpaceX nearly ruined Tesla

In 2008, Musk faced some stark financial realities, and for a while it looked like only one of his two companies would actually survive. Tesla was hemorrhaging money, and there still wasn’t a car to show for it, but Musk had already poured so much of his personal fortune into SpaceX that bailing out his other company himself was impossible. However, in the 11th hour he was able to round up enough financing from friends to keep Tesla from going belly-up.