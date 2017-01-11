Your Phone Can Do Way More Than You Thought

It can transform into a smart key

It’s easier than ever to kick someone to the curb with August Smart Lock, a smart key that allows you to create virtual keys for guests (and subsequently delete guest access when even the couch is too good for them). Not only do you have the power to lock and unlock your door without trying to dig your keys out of your bag, the app also sets you up with an activity log, showing you who has entered or left the house based on their unique user key. The lock attaches itself on the interior side of the door and replaces only the interior portion of the deadbolt, which you can do with a simple screwdriver. The whole thing is bluetooth operated, and will even automatically unlock when you arrive home (you can turn that feature off if you want). If your phone is dead, you’ll just have to use your keys like a common barbarian.