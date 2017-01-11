This Hidden iPhone 6s Feature Makes Copying Text So Much Easier

As Panzarino explains, if you press lightly on the phone's display while composing text, the keyboard is blurred away and you're given the ability to scroll the cursor through your text. If you press harder, the cursor highlights the text as you swipe. Now, whoever you're messaging won't have to agonize over the typing bubbles for eons while you edit yourself for the right amounts of "ha" in your extended "hahaha," because seriously, just chill.

