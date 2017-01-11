The Coolest Tech Gifts Anyone on Your List Will Love

There’s no explaining the sense of euphoria that a tech geek feels when clutching a Star Wars drone or the latest Apple release. And with so much game-changing tech released this year, the pressure is on to spoil your gadget-obsessed friends, parents, spouse and/or Tinder matches. No need to stress about finding the coolest gift -- we’ve tracked down the hi-tech must-haves to sneak under the Christmas tree, no matter what your budget may be this holiday season. And even if they don’t know the difference between Apple and Android, there’s something here for everyone on your list.
Amazon Fire Tablet 2015 Edition - $49.99
If your holiday budget puts the iPad Air out of reach, Amazon’s wallet-friendly slate is a steal and grants instant access to its phenomenal content ecosystem featuring Amazon Prime, Kindle eBooks, and much more.
Belkin WeMO LED Lighting Starter Set - $49.99
Those guilty of always leaving on the lights need some home automation in their life. Belkin’s smart bulb kit will save you some cash on your next electric bill and lets you control lighting from any smartphone over Wi-Fi.
Google Chromecast 2nd Generation - $35
Your Netflix and chill nights just got better thanks to Google’s new USB dongle, which features a sleeker hideaway design, faster Wi-Fi speeds, and the freedom to stream anything from a smartphone, laptop, or tablet up on your TV.
iPhone Lightning Dock - $49
Apple’s newest Lightning Dock mimics the iPhone's sleek metallic styling and keeps your phone propped up on your nightstand or desk, so you can keep a better eye on it while it charges.
Tile Bluetooth tracker - $25
For that lovable someone who just can't stop losing their sh*t, gift them a few of these Bluetooth tags. Latch one onto a bag or keyring and you can monitor its location within 100ft via mobile app.
ChatSim - $12
This data-only SIM card blesses frequent travelers with the luxury of sending/receiving texts and unlimited messages across a number of apps like Facebook Messenger, Viber, WhatsApp, and WeChat.
iDevices Mini Kitchen Thermometer - $39.99
Spending too much time on the grill and not enough on the couch during football Sundays? Here’s a smart thermometer that ensures your meats get cooked at the right preset temperatures.
Logitech Keys-To-Go Bluetooth Keyboard - $50
Balancing portability with productivity, this Bluetooth keyboard makes data entry and messaging even more practical on an iPad or iPhone with a compact design that eliminates the bulk of a standard keyboard case.
Native Union Leather Edition Set - $79.99
For fans of the leather Apple cases who want to kick it up a notch, Native Union just released this damn handsome leather iPhone jacket, mated with a premium USB cable for classier charging.
Olloclip Macro Pro Lens - $69.99
Snap DSLR-quality images on an iPhone with Olloclip's Macro Pro set, which includes three different magnification lenses for sharper, more detailed shots. Perfect for iPhotogs and pro Instagrammers.
Nest Protect - $99
Every home requires a functional smoke detector. Invest in the best with this smart model that connects with your phone to deliver mobile alerts for carbon monoxide, steam checks, and voice alarms with custom location settings.
Polaroid Snap Instant Camera - $99.99
Keep it retro with Polaroid’s pocket-sized 10MP shooter, with a pop-up optical viewfinder and three capture modes (color, b&w, and vintage Polaroid), plus a photo booth mode.
Cyntur JumperPack Mini car jump starter - $99.99
The last thing you want before driving back home for the holidays is to get stuck with a dead car battery and some broken jumper cables. Play it smart by copping this 12,000mAh lithium-ion battery to jumpstart your Beamer’s V8 engine back into action.
Mophie Powerstation 2X - $59.95
Portable power is a must-have these days. Mophie updated its renowned Powerstation chargers with better power management and a slimmer profile, plus an aluminum finish that complements your newly unwrapped iPhone.
Swann QuadForce Video Drone - $89.99
If the overpriced DJI Phantom 3 won’t make it under your Christmas tree this year, you can still hit the skies for a little aerial cinematography with Swann’s current drone, recording 720p clips that are transferable to YouTube and Vimeo.
Sphero Star Wars BB-8 Drone - $149.99
Hands down the coolest Star Wars toy ever, this rolling drone does a ton of tricks that put R2D2 to shame. Besides responding to voice commands to go on patrols, it can receive holographic messages via iPhone camera and pester your pets for comic relief.
Handpresso Auto - $164
Caffeine addicts will actually look forward to morning rush hour with this portable espresso maker. It plugs into a car's 12-volt cigarette lighter and delivers a caffeine boost in just two minutes.
Beats Powerbeats2 Wireless In-Ear Headphones - $199.95
For exercise junkies who actually keep their New Year's resolutions, Beats offers fitness-centric headphones that pair exceptional sound quality with a comfortable, super-secure fit.
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller - $149.99
Microsoft’s fully customizable gamepad is designed with the avid FPS fan in mind, with enhanced grips and programmable buttons to make Black Ops 3 multiplayer death matches even more brutal. Campers beware!
Anki Overdrive Toy Supercar Kit - $149.99
Your favorite childhood pastime gets a modern twist with a set of robot racecars that place drivers behind the wheel directly from their smartphones, speeding across custom-built tracks to achieve virtual racing supremacy.
Fitbit Charge HR - $149.95
Living an active lifestyle means monitoring your every move, right? Fitness freaks will find solace in Fitbit’s activity tracker with heart-rate capabilities, sleep tracking, and third-party app support across all mobile platforms (iOS, Android, Windows Phone).
Fizzics Beer System - $169.99
Nothing beats a nice cold draft beer, and here is the world’s first and only universal beer dispenser, which converts store-bought beer into tap-quality suds and tops each pour off with perfect head execution.
iPhone 6s - $649+
Every year you ask what’s the best smartphone and the answer remains the same. The iPhone 6s improves on everything that made the 6 a record-breaking smash with a new 3D touch pressure-sensitive display, upgraded camera, faster processor, and a smarter Siri.
UE Megaboom - $299.99
Bigger, louder, and even better than the original UE Boom, the Megaboom Bluetooth speaker is a beast built to dominate your listening space with 360-degree sound, a weatherproof design, and dynamic control app.
Fujifilm X-T10 Silver Mirrorless Digital Camera Kit - $799
If it's superb image quality you're after, nothing beats a good old-fashioned point-and-shoot. The X-T10 comes complete with a hybrid autofocus system and unlimited Amazon Cloud storage.
Gramovox Floating Record Player - $399.99
For vinyl collectors, it doesn’t get any sweeter than this minimalist turntable, with built-in full-range stereo speakers, a polished acrylic platter, and silicon belt drive to spin records at 33 1/3 and 45RPM.
Microsoft Surface Pro 4 - $899+
Microsoft’s laptop/tablet hybrid is a holiday favorite for a variety of reasons. The latest model ups the ante with a jaw-dropping 2736 x 1824 resolution IPS display, powerful hardware, Windows 10 Pro, and a dynamic stylus for added versatility.
V-Moda Crossfade Wireless Headphones - $300
V-Moda cuts the cord with a wireless version of its universally acclaimed headphones that highlight a phenomenal soundstage, stylishly rugged design, and customized shields to personalize your style.
GoPro HERO4 Silver - $399.99
Rugged outdoor adventurists can show off their stunts with GoPro's elite action cam. It records crystal-clear 1080p at 60fps and 720p at 120fps videos, with video-trimming software to create and save clips for easy sharing.
Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Wireless Speaker - $699
Hi-fi sound and outstanding wireless performance wrapped in an iconic design, the Zeppelin Wireless is the swanky sound system that doubles as a decorative piece. The ability to stream over AirPlay, Bluetooth, and Spotify Connect adds to its lavish price tag.