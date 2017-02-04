Former Apple Employee Reveals Why the Company Lost Its Mojo

So why haven't we heard more about this? In the tweet storm that preceded the interview, Burrough points to Apple's infamous culture of secrecy as the reason more longtime employees haven't addressed the issue with people outside the company.

Burrough also claims it was Cook's eagerness to assuage internal conflict among executives (by firing notorious feather-ruffler and iOS architect Scott Forstall, for instance) that neutered the passionate and competitive environment that -- as disruptive and uncomfortable as it may have been -- was fundamental to Apple's previous success. When conflict is cultivated and hashed out at the highest levels, the company is better equipped to make faster, bolder moves, he argues. That line of thinking is right in line with Steve Jobs' storied rock tumbler parable about how teams must bump up against each other, fight, and argue in order to create an ultimately successful product. Instead, Burrough says fights are now fought lower down in the organization, ultimately slowing projects down.