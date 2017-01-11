Tinder's New Apple TV App Is the Ultimate Party Game

When you match with someone, you'll see the familiar congrats screen, but to initiate a conversation you'll need to take things back to the app on your phone -- a welcome protection against overzealous friends or roommates with terrible game and awful instincts for what makes for a good opening line. Though if you're like 99% of people on Tinder, knowing how to message someone doesn't really matter, since you probably have no intention of ever sending one.

Happy hunting!



Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.