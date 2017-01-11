Ex-Uber Employees Just Revealed Major Abuses With Your Data

If you thought it was a little weird that the new Uber app can track your location even when you're not using it, you're really not going to like this latest brouhaha over privacy bubbling up around the ride-sharing behemoth.

According to several former employees, an egregious breach in security was enabling internal Uber employees to easily track individual users' whereabouts. And according to at least one of the whistleblowers, there were instances in which such access was used to do things like stalk ex-girlfriends and search for trip info of celebrities, including Beyoncé.