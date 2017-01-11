Say Goodbye to Your Uber Driver: Volvo's Making a Driverless Uber Fleet

According to Bloomberg, 100 of Uber's new self-driving vehicles -- modified Volvo XC90 SUVs -- will hit the streets of Pittsburgh beginning next month. They're not fully autonomous, but will rather have professionally trained human "engineers" behind the wheel ready to take control when necessary, and a co-pilot in the front passenger seat taking notes. Each of these cars will also be equipped with cameras and computers recording every little detail. Oh, and if you happen to be one of the lucky Pittsburgh Uber riders whose requested whip is part of the self-driving test fleet, your ride is free. You'll have to wait a while before hitching a ride home in an entirely driverless Uber -- as Bloomberg is also reporting that the Volvo deal puts it on track to get a fully autonomous vehicle ready for the road by 2021.