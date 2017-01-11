Tech

The Wake Up Machine Will Get You The F*ck Up

Let's be real, waking up in the morning is hard AF. One hit of the snooze button and suddenly you're 3 hours late for work and stuck marathoning through your whole morning routine. Simone Giertz, the wonderful mind behind the Breakfast Machine, has built up the aptly named Wake Up Machine, that literally slaps the sh*t out of you until you wake up and get out of bed, making "5 more minutes" the scariest form of torture we can think of. 

