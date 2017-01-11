Here's What the Next Round of Emojis Will Look Like

In case you've been living under a rock, emojis are well on their way to replacing written language as we know it. Hell, even the buttoned-up nerds at Oxford Dictionary are on board. But if we're going to rely on pictograms to communicate, we need a vocabulary that stretches well beyond tacos and "information desk lady." The 150 new emojis that debuted last month are a good start, but there are plenty more emotions, scenarios, and penis-shaped foods that demand their own illustrated interpretations.

So what do we have to look forward to in the next batch? Final decisions won't be made until May 2016, but the shadowy committee of developers who approve emojis keep an ongoing list of potential candidates. And the future looks bright, my friends.