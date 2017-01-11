What Happens to Your Facebook When You Die?

Choose your Legacy Contact wisely

So who's running your memorial? A "Legacy Contact" you've picked in advance. Think of your Legacy Contact as the person you’d want to be the executor of your will. They can't actually log into your account, but rather, they look over your final digital resting place.

Their powers are limited to pinning a post to your profile (like a final message on your behalf, or info about a memorial service), responding to new friend requests, and updating your profile picture and cover photo. You also have an option to let them download a copy of what you've shared on Facebook, if you’re comfortable with that. And don’t worry about having any dirty laundry accidentally aired in the afterlife: they won’t be able to read any messages you sent to other friends.