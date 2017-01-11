WTF Is the Cloud, Anyway?

"Just save it to the cloud!"

You've heard this, probably in the same sentence with some other obnoxious tech buzzwords. Run out of space on your iPhone? Buy some more space in the cloud! Your mom can't figure out how to email you photos from her dog's birthday party? Upload them to the cloud! But, do you actually understand what exactly the cloud is, or how it works? There's no shame -- it's confusing as hell.

To clear things up, here's what you should know.