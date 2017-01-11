Peeple Just Launched. Will 'Yelp for People' Actually Ruin Your Life?

The only part that seems to make any sense is the professional side of things, but that’s basically creating an app out of one section of LinkedIn recommendations mashed together with some of the better parts of Angie’s List. But, as I was alluding earlier, the truly scary thing is NOT if this just evolves into a focused community of people recommending good electricians, but if, like most well-intended things put forth to the Internet masses, it’s eventually overrun by the ugliness and the trolls.

The founders have already left this shift on the table, telling the Calgary Herald that, next month, they plan to launch a paid version with a "truth license" that will let paying users see all reviews written about a person, even if they weren't approved and aren't positive. And though they fail to see the irony in creating a free "positivity app for positive people" that offers money spenders an addicting taste of negativity, let's hope that if the app fails in its current form, they don’t go to the Dark Side and force everyone to consider what happens when the person they're dating is just two clicks away from opting for the public nuclear option at any moment.