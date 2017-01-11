Tech

So What's the Plural of Emoji Anyway?

By Published On 11/06/2015 By Published On 11/06/2015
Flickr/Nolan Dempsey

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Considering the deluge of emoji-related news to come out in the last few weeks, it's no wonder the Thrillist office has been agonizing over some incredibly tough questions lately, like when is it appropriate to send someone the Black Santa Claus (answer: always), and more importantly, what is the correct plural form of emoji? The answer, as it turns out, isn't as straightforward as you might hope.

Related

related

What the Most Confusing Emojis Actually Mean

related

Every State (and DC!), Described in Emojis

related

Can You Guess the Emoji Burger Chain?

related

What the Most Confusing Emojis Actually Mean
Screenshot via iOS

According to the Oxford Dictionary both emoji and emojis are acceptable plural versions for our beloved dancing twins, pizza, and eggplant pictographs. However, in the New Yorker's December 2013 piece about an emoji-themed art exhibit, the militantly fact-checked magazine suggests that, in fact, emoji is the correct singular and the plural.

This makes sense when you consider its Japanese etymology -- I mean, we don't say "sushis" when referring to multiple California rolls. But then again, as the Observer notes in its 2014 article, the AP Stylebook "took a firm stand and opted for emojis" as the proper plural, a position that was echoed by the American Copy Editors Society board member that was asked as well.

So, who knows, really. Perhaps the greatest mystery of our generation will go unsolved. Here's an idea though: let's all just go back to calling them emoticons. Those are easy.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist and has too many favorite emoji to pick just one.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The 15 Most Hilariously Passive-Aggressive Emojis Ever

related

READ MORE
These New Third-Party MacBook Accessories Prove Apple's Lost Its Way

related

READ MORE
The iPhone 8 Is Coming. Here's What We Know So Far.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like