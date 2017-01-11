College Week
Where the Most Powerful Tech CEOs Went to College

By Published On 09/20/2016 By Published On 09/20/2016
tech CEOs
Getty/Oren Aks/Thrillist
Most of us are lucky to make it into our alma mater's newsletter once, and hopefully for some reason other than dying. Then again, after college, most of us don't go on to run some of the world's most influential companies. Curious where some of Silicon Valley's brightest minds gained their freshman 15? Here's where a handful of tech's most influential entrepreneurs went to college, and for the record, Stanford didn't pay us a dime to write this.

mark zuckerberg speaking on stage
Flickr/briansolis

Mark Zuckerberg -- founder and CEO, Facebook

Undergrad: Harvard (dropped out sophomore year)
Net worth: $55.2 billion

Tim Cook -- CEO, Apple

Undergrad: Auburn University, B.S. in industrial engineering
Graduate school: Duke University, MBA
Net worth: $785 million

Larry Ellison -- co-founder and chairman, Oracle

Undergrad: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (dropped out) and University of Chicago (for one term)
Net worth: $49.8 billion

Evan Spiegel -- co-founder and CEO, Snapchat 

Undergrad: Stanford University (never graduated)
Net worth: $2.1 billion

marissa mayer
Techcrunch/Regi51/Wikimedia

Marissa Mayer -- CEO, Yahoo

Undergrad: Stanford University, B.S. in symbolic systems
Graduate school: Standford University, M.S. in computer science
Net worth: $430 million

Larry Page -- co-founder, Google; CEO, Alphabet

Undergrad: University of Michigan, B.S. in computer engineering
Graduate school: Stanford University, M.S. and PhD in computer science
Net worth: $38.5 billion

Sergey Brin -- co-founder, Google; president, Alphabet

Undergrad: University of Maryland, B.S. in computer science and mathematics
Graduate school: Stanford University, PhD in computer science (yet to be completed)
Net worth: $37.5 billion

Reid Hoffman -- co-founder and chairman, LinkedIn

Undergrad: Stanford University, B.S. in symbolic systems and cognitive science
Graduate school: Oxford University, M.A. in philosophy
Net worth: $3.8 billion

elon musk speaking on stage
Flickr/Heisenberg Media

Elon Musk -- co-founder and CEO, Tesla and SpaceX; co-founder and chairman, SolarCity

Undergrad: University of Pennsylvania, B.S. in physics and B.S. in economics
Graduate school: Stanford University (dropped out two days into PhD program in applied physics and materials science)
Net worth: $11.6 billion

Virginia (Ginni) Rometty -- CEO, IBM

Undergrad: Northwestern University, B.S. in computer science and electrical engineering
Net worth: $45 million

Satya Nadella -- CEO, Microsoft

Undergrad: Manipal Institute of Technology, B.S. in electrical engineering
Graduate school: University of Wisconsin--Milwaukee, M.S. in computer science; University of Chicago, MBA
Net worth: $92.3 million

Kevin Systrom -- co-founder and CEO, Instagram

Undergrad: Stanford University, B.S. in management science and engineering
Net worth: $1.1 billion

jeff bezos speaking on stage
Flickr/farber

Jeff Bezos -- founder and CEO, Amazon

Undergrad: Princeton University, B.S. in electrical engineering and computer science
Net worth: $66.8 billion

Jack Ma -- founder and chairman, Alibaba Group

Undergrad: Hangzhou Normal University, B.A. in English
Graduate school: Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business
Net worth: $28.3 billion

Reed Hastings -- co-founder and CEO, Netflix

Undergrad: Bowdoin College, B.A. in mathematics
Graduate school: Stanford University, M.S. in computer science
Net worth: $1 billion

Brian Chesky -- co-founder and CEO, Airbnb

Undergrad: Rhode Island School of Design, BFA in industrial design
Net worth: $3.3 billion

Jack dorsey speaking on stage
Flickr/jdlasica

Jack Dorsey -- co-founder and CEO, Twitter

Undergrad: New York University (dropped out)
Net worth: $1.1 billion

Travis Kalanick -- co-founder and CEO, Uber

Undergrad: University of California--Los Angeles (dropped out)
Net worth: $6.3 billion

Daniel Ek -- co-founder and CEO, Spotify

Undergrad: KTH Royal Institute of Technology (dropped out)
Net worth: $400 million


Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist

