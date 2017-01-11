Where the Most Powerful Tech CEOs Went to College

Most of us are lucky to make it into our alma mater's newsletter once, and hopefully for some reason other than dying. Then again, after college, most of us don't go on to run some of the world's most influential companies. Curious where some of Silicon Valley's brightest minds gained their freshman 15? Here's where a handful of tech's most influential entrepreneurs went to college, and for the record, Stanford didn't pay us a dime to write this.
Mark Zuckerberg -- founder and CEO, Facebook
Undergrad: Harvard (dropped out sophomore year)
Net worth: $55.2 billion
Tim Cook -- CEO, Apple
Undergrad: Auburn University, B.S. in industrial engineering
Graduate school: Duke University, MBA
Net worth: $785 million
Larry Ellison -- co-founder and chairman, Oracle
Undergrad: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (dropped out) and University of Chicago (for one term)
Net worth: $49.8 billion
Evan Spiegel -- co-founder and CEO, Snapchat
Undergrad: Stanford University (never graduated)
Net worth: $2.1 billion
Marissa Mayer -- CEO, Yahoo
Undergrad: Stanford University, B.S. in symbolic systems
Graduate school: Standford University, M.S. in computer science
Net worth: $430 million
Larry Page -- co-founder, Google; CEO, Alphabet
Undergrad: University of Michigan, B.S. in computer engineering
Graduate school: Stanford University, M.S. and PhD in computer science
Net worth: $38.5 billion
Sergey Brin -- co-founder, Google; president, Alphabet
Undergrad: University of Maryland, B.S. in computer science and mathematics
Graduate school: Stanford University, PhD in computer science (yet to be completed)
Net worth: $37.5 billion
Reid Hoffman -- co-founder and chairman, LinkedIn
Undergrad: Stanford University, B.S. in symbolic systems and cognitive science
Graduate school: Oxford University, M.A. in philosophy
Net worth: $3.8 billion
Elon Musk -- co-founder and CEO, Tesla and SpaceX; co-founder and chairman, SolarCity
Undergrad: University of Pennsylvania, B.S. in physics and B.S. in economics
Graduate school: Stanford University (dropped out two days into PhD program in applied physics and materials science)
Net worth: $11.6 billion
Virginia (Ginni) Rometty -- CEO, IBM
Undergrad: Northwestern University, B.S. in computer science and electrical engineering
Net worth: $45 million
Satya Nadella -- CEO, Microsoft
Undergrad: Manipal Institute of Technology, B.S. in electrical engineering
Graduate school: University of Wisconsin--Milwaukee, M.S. in computer science; University of Chicago, MBA
Net worth: $92.3 million
Kevin Systrom -- co-founder and CEO, Instagram
Undergrad: Stanford University, B.S. in management science and engineering
Net worth: $1.1 billion
Jeff Bezos -- founder and CEO, Amazon
Undergrad: Princeton University, B.S. in electrical engineering and computer science
Net worth: $66.8 billion
Jack Ma -- founder and chairman, Alibaba Group
Undergrad: Hangzhou Normal University, B.A. in English
Graduate school: Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business
Net worth: $28.3 billion
Reed Hastings -- co-founder and CEO, Netflix
Undergrad: Bowdoin College, B.A. in mathematics
Graduate school: Stanford University, M.S. in computer science
Net worth: $1 billion
Brian Chesky -- co-founder and CEO, Airbnb
Undergrad: Rhode Island School of Design, BFA in industrial design
Net worth: $3.3 billion
Jack Dorsey -- co-founder and CEO, Twitter
Undergrad: New York University (dropped out)
Net worth: $1.1 billion
Travis Kalanick -- co-founder and CEO, Uber
Undergrad: University of California--Los Angeles (dropped out)
Net worth: $6.3 billion
Daniel Ek -- co-founder and CEO, Spotify
Undergrad: KTH Royal Institute of Technology (dropped out)
Net worth: $400 million
