The Samsung Galaxy Note7 Already Beats the New iPhone

The new Samsung Galaxy Note7 is getting a pretty solid report card from reviewers; it's been lauded as "the best smartphone money can buy" and "possibly the most complete smartphone ever made." Some might say these remarks are premature -- even blasphemous! -- considering the next iPhone series hasn’t even been announced yet.

If Samsung’s killer phablet is already billed as 2016's finest, where does this leave the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus? Based on all the expert analysis and leaked rumors setting the internet ablaze, just weeks away from Apple's big September 9th unveiling… not at the top spot. Here's how the Galaxy Note7 might have already bested Apple's next-gen smartphones.