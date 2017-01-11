Why Are DVDs Still So Expensive and Who the Hell Is Buying Them?

If you’re like me -- a devout streamer who doesn’t even own a DVD player -- it’s hard to understand why anyone would bother purchasing a piece of media that takes up physical space and will only ever be watched a handful of times. Seriously, how many times in your life are you going to watch the entire DVD box set of How I Met Your Mother? And who the hell is buying said box set for 100 freaking dollars? You guys, it's on Netflix.

And yet, walk into any Barnes & Noble or Best Buy and you'll find the shelves still stocked with copies of new movies and shows, in disc form. And they are not cheap. What is going on here? Why aren’t they all in bargain bins by now, and a better question -- who the hell still buys them?