Tons of People Are Refusing to Give Up Their Galaxy Note7s

Love is powerful. It will compel you to ignore your better judgment and do crazy things, like drive cross-country in a diaper to kidnap your romantic rival, or construct one of the wonders of the world. Evidently, it can also convince plenty of people to tote around an unpinned grenade in their pocket, as evidenced by the hordes of Samsung Galaxy Note7 users who're refusing to give up their dangerously faulty phones.

Despite the fact that the Note7 has been banned on airplanes and warranted an official government recall because it, you know, explodes, many users love the phone so much they prefer to keep using it. Now, OK, I get it -- it was a good phone, but surely not good enough to justify 1 million-plus people endangering themselves and everyone around them. C'mon, guys, it's time to let go.