Tons of People Are Refusing to Give Up Their Galaxy Note7s

exploded note 7
imgur/crushader

Love is powerful. It will compel you to ignore your better judgment and do crazy things, like drive cross-country in a diaper to kidnap your romantic rival, or construct one of the wonders of the world. Evidently, it can also convince plenty of people to tote around an unpinned grenade in their pocket, as evidenced by the hordes of Samsung Galaxy Note7 users who're refusing to give up their dangerously faulty phones. 

Despite the fact that the Note7 has been banned on airplanes and warranted an official government recall because it, you know, explodes, many users love the phone so much they prefer to keep using it. Now, OK, I get it -- it was a good phone, but surely not good enough to justify 1 million-plus people endangering themselves and everyone around them. C'mon, guys, it's time to let go.

Apparently, any other less explosive phone would be a devastating downgrade

Keep your note 7s it's not worth it returning it from GalaxyNote7

Many users are unswayed by Samsung's trade-in incentive

Some are clearly stuck in the bargaining phase of their grief cycle

galaxy note 7 thread
Screenshot via Reddit

And a few just want to see the world burn

reddit galaxy note 7
Screenshot via Reddit

Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist. Please, for God's/your thigh's sake, replace your Note7.

