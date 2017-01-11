Why Snapchat Will Make You Happier Than Facebook

So we posted photos on Facebook that made us look thinner, taller, more fun -- better than we were. We took to Twitter to hone our voices as disaffected jokers and consummate wits. We staged Instagrams, edited YouTube videos, and Vined our lives away six seconds at a time.

For a while, it was fantastic. And I think for a lot of people, it still is, and maybe that will always be the case for them. But personally, I guess I slowly realized that I don’t actually enjoy performing a version of myself.

That’s not to say I always enjoy being my actual self, either -- I just decided it wasn’t worth the energy to maintain a well-filtered, subtly embellished online identity, no matter how closely it resembled me IRL. I was tired of playing myself in Digital Reality Theater. I was also constantly anxious that the tension between that online persona and my real-life self would eventually reveal me as a fraud, or a douche, or worse: that the line between performance and existence would blur like it does in so many shitty reality TV shows, rendering me a cheap imitation of the person I claimed to be.