Why Everyone Should Stop Freaking Out About the Instagram Update

Obligatory follows will no longer be such a drag

For every person we actively enjoy following, there's another we're begrudgingly following out of a perceived obligation -- random college classmates, your Aunt Pam, that vaguely creepy dude from that networking event. Sometimes following someone back is just the polite thing to do, even if their posts are boring as hell.

Pretty soon you'll be free to flatter anyone and everyone with a follow, without clogging your feed with other people's kids and your aunt's out-of-focus food pics. All you need to do is steer clear of liking, commenting, or hovering over what they post and their stuff will be relegated to the bottom.